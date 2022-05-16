Tesla to recall over 100,000 vehicles in China

Xinhua) 16:59, May 16, 2022

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Electric carmaker Tesla will recall 107,293 vehicles in China from May 23 due to safety risks, said the website of China's top watchdog on Monday.

The recall, initiated by Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., involves Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced in the country between Oct. 19, 2021, and April 26, 2022, said a statement filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation.

A defect related to the central touchscreen during fast charging may cause malfunctions and pose potential safety hazards, said the statement.

The company has promised to conduct free software updates on the recalled vehicles to fix the problem.

