Chinese premier says long-term positive trend of China's economy will not change

Xinhua) 16:01, June 14, 2024

AUCKLAND, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that since the beginning of this year, the momentum of China's economic recovery has continued to consolidate and strengthen. In the long run, the long-term positive trend of the Chinese economy will not change.

Li made the remarks when addressing a welcome banquet held by various social communities of New Zealand.

