Means of production prices mostly fall in China

Xinhua) 13:53, June 14, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered lower prices in early June compared with late May, official data showed Friday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 18 reported higher prices in the period, 29 saw price declines, and three recorded an unchanged price, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

During this period, hog prices went up 10.7 percent, the data revealed.

These figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

