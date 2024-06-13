Home>>
Stunning Earth images captured by China's Tiangong space station
(People's Daily App) 15:42, June 13, 2024
New footage from China's Tiangong space station showcases stunning images of Earth captured by an exterior camera installed on the orbital outpost.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Tang Zhiqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong proud to have astronaut: HKSAR chief executive
- China makes pioneering contributions to humanity's peaceful use of space
- Chinese researchers uncover driving source of umbral waves in sunspots
- China's Chang'e-6 completes docking in lunar orbit with samples transferred to returner
- Macao thanks central gov't for space program support
- Commentary: Chang'e-6 mission demonstrates China's persistence in int'l space cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.