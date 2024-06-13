Languages

Archive

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Home>>

Stunning Earth images captured by China's Tiangong space station

(People's Daily App) 15:42, June 13, 2024

New footage from China's Tiangong space station showcases stunning images of Earth captured by an exterior camera installed on the orbital outpost.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Tang Zhiqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories