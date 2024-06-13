Crucial crossing on Libya-Tunisia border to partially reopen after months of closure

Xinhua) 09:29, June 13, 2024

Libyan Interior Minister Emad al-Tarabelsi (R) and Tunisian Interior Minister Khaled Nouri (L) sign a security agreement in Tripoli, Libya, on June 12, 2024. The Ras Ajdir border crossing, a vital land link between Libya and Tunisia, will partially reopen on Thursday following months of closure, the Libyan Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday. (Libyan National Unity Government's information office via Xinhua)

TRIPOLI, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The Ras Ajdir border crossing, a vital land link between Libya and Tunisia, will partially reopen on Thursday following months of closure, the Libyan Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The reopening decision was made after discussions between the interior ministers of both countries in Libya's capital Tripoli. Full operations at the crossing are scheduled to resume on June 20.

Located 170 km west of Tripoli, the Ras Ajdir crossing was closed on March 19 due to an attack by a "criminal group." It serves as a key passage for travelers between the two North African nations.

During their meeting, Libyan Interior Minister Emad al-Tarabelsi highlighted ongoing issues affecting passenger movement, including smuggling and problems with travelers having similar names. He noted that both sides are conducting maintenance and upgrades at the border crossing to meet international standards.

For his part, Tunisian Interior Minister Khaled Nouri expressed Tunisia's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Libya and addressing challenges impacting the flow of passengers through the border crossings.

