China supports punishing serious int'l crimes to maintain peace, security

UNITED NATIONS, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday emphasized China's steadfast support for the prosecution of the most serious international crimes to maintain international peace and security.

Addressing the UN Security Council briefing on International Criminal Court (ICC) Libya, Dai asserted that "China's position on the ICC's work in Libya remains unchanged."

He noted that the case currently before the ICC was referred to the court in 2011 and mentioned the prosecutor's "roadmap for completion of the investigation phase."

He expressed the hope that "the ICC, in its work going forward, will strictly abide by the principle of complementarity enshrined in the Rome Statute, maintain an independent, objective, and impartial position, fully respect the judicial sovereignty and legitimate views of the countries concerned, and maintain close communication and cooperation with the Libyan authorities."

Dai emphasized that "achieving peace and stability in Libya is a prerequisite for delivering judicial justice."

He urged the international community to adhere to the principles of Libyan leadership and ownership, respect Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, support dialogue and consultation within Libya, promote political transition, and avoid imposing external solutions.

He added that the ICC's activities related to Libya should "contribute to strengthening solidarity and unity among the Libyans and avoid amplifying differences and tensions."

In addressing the role of the ICC amid significant crises and challenges that capture the international community's attention, Dai highlighted that the ICC "should exercise its powers in accordance with the law, apply international law in an equal and consistent manner, avoid double standards and exceptionalism, and effectively safeguard international equity and justice."

