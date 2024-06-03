Overseas consumers embrace China-made unmanned agricultural vehicles

People's Daily Online) 16:07, June 03, 2024

Participants look at the M200 unmanned agricultural vehicle at the World Agricultural Expo. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Overseas dealers at the 2024 World Agricultural Expo have been full of praise for China-made unmanned agricultural vehicles.

The M200 unmanned agricultural vehicle features obstacle avoidance capability, lower cost, higher efficiency, intelligent operation and long-term endurance. It has been sold to 15 provinces in China, and exported to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Australia, South Korea, Japan and other countries.

The M200 unmanned agricultural vehicle sprays pesticides at orchards. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chao)

