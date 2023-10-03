China's commercial vehicle sales up 16.4 pct in January-August

October 03, 2023

A new energy bus is displayed at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's commercial vehicle sales soared 16.4 percent year on year to about 2.57 million units in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed.

Specifically, sales of coaches surged 23.9 percent year on year, while that of trucks climbed 15.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

During the January-August period, domestic sales of China's commercial vehicles surged 13.4 percent year on year to 2.08 million units.

Some 486,000 commercial vehicles were exported during this period, up 31.1 percent from the same period of 2022.

