China's commercial vehicle production, sales surge in February

Xinhua) 09:24, March 15, 2023

Staff members work at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's commercial vehicle industry logged a strong recovery in February 2023, with output and sales soaring from January, industry data showed.

A total of 317,000 commercial vehicles were produced last month, surging 61 percent month on month and up 13.5 percent from the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Some 324,000 commercial vehicles were sold in China during the same period, up 79.4 percent monthly and 29.1 percent yearly.

In breakdown, sales of trucks rose 27.7 percent from the same period last year to 290,000 units, while 33,000 coaches were sold, jumping 43.1 percent year on year.

