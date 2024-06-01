China's top legislator meets Bahrain's king in Beijing

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Bahrain relations have witnessed steady and sound development, achieving positive outcomes in pragmatic cooperation.

China is willing to work with Bahrain, following the guidance of the two heads of state, to deepen mutual trust and friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, comprehensively implement the outcomes of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and build a China-Arab states community with a shared future oriented to the new era, promoting the deepening and solidification of the China-GCC strategic partnership.

Zhao said China's NPC is willing to maintain close exchanges with Bahrain's parliament at all levels and through various channels, learn from each other's governance experience, and contribute to the development of their respective countries and bilateral relations.

Hamad said Bahrain firmly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Bahrain is willing to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China, closely coordinate on the Palestinian issue, uphold fairness and justice, and promote peace in the Middle East, he added.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

