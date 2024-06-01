Four high-speed rail lines to apply flexible pricing mechanism

Xinhua) 10:24, June 01, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Starting from June 15, four high-speed railways will implement a market-based pricing mechanism, the China Railway Customer Service Center said on Friday.

The adjustments will be made to trains with an hourly speed of 300 km or higher on lines linking Wuhan and Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hangzhou, Hangzhou and Changsha, and Hangzhou and Ningbo.

The prices will vary based on factors such as regions, seasons and time slots. Maximum ticket prices will increase by 20 percent from the current fares, while the most discounted prices will be 34 percent cheaper than the current fares.

According to the center, implementing a flexible pricing mechanism will help cater to passengers' diverse needs and enhance the overall service quality of the railway sector.

Several high-speed railway lines, including those linking Beijing and Shanghai, have already implemented a flexible market-based pricing mechanism.

These lines have demonstrated excellent market operations, with more balanced passenger flows, better transportation efficiency, and improved travel experience.

In the next step, the railway sector will continue to promote market-oriented reforms in a prudent manner, take construction and operation costs, market supply and demand, and the acceptance level of passengers into full consideration in a bid to provide a better travel experience for the public, the center said.

