China's railway passenger trips surge 22.9 pct in Jan-April

Xinhua) 09:19, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 360.15 million railway passenger trips in April, up 9.6 percent year on year, the National Railway Administration said Tuesday.

During the first four months of the year, railway passenger trips amounted to 1.37 billion, surging 22.9 percent from a year ago, the administration said.

Last month, 407.59 million tonnes of goods were transported by railways, down 1.9 percent year on year.

From January to April, China's railway cargo delivery volume reached 1.65 billion tonnes, a fall of 1.4 percent year on year.

China's fixed-asset investment in railways totaled 184.9 billion yuan (about 26.02 billion U.S. dollars) during the four-month period, up 10.5 percent year on year, according to the administration.

