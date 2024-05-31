China's national archives receive 2nd batch of donated collections

Xinhua) 13:52, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) on Friday welcomed new collections donated by public institutions and private collectors.

This latest donation marks the second of its kind since the CNAPC's inception in July 2022, comprising over 15,000 physical objects and a staggering 131 terabytes of digital data.

It follows the CNAPC's initial receipt of donated collections in August 2023.

