China unveils plan to better protect data of industrial firms

Xinhua) 08:27, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Monday released a three-year plan to enhance the protection of industrial firms' data.

From 2024 to 2026, China will work to raise awareness of data protection, protect important industrial data, strengthen data security management at key enterprises, and enhance data protection in key scenarios, according to the plan released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The plan specifies 11 tasks to improve the country's abilities to protect industrial firms' data, regulate data security and support the data security industry.

By the end of 2026, China expects to basically establish a data protection system for the industrial sector, and keep major risks under control, said the plan.

