A glimpse of Horinger data center cluster in N China

Xinhua) 09:04, November 30, 2023

A staff member checks equipment at a cloud computing information zone of China Telecom in Horinger, Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia, Nov. 28, 2023. The Horinger data center cluster, located in Hohhot City of north China's Inner Mongolia, can accommodate about 950,000 servers, placing it among the leading data centers in China in terms of computing power. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member checks equipment at a data center of China Mobile in Horinger, Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia, Nov. 28, 2023. The Horinger data center cluster, located in Hohhot City of north China's Inner Mongolia, can accommodate about 950,000 servers, placing it among the leading data centers in China in terms of computing power. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member checks equipment at a high performance computing company in Horinger, Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia, Nov. 28, 2023. The Horinger data center cluster, located in Hohhot City of north China's Inner Mongolia, can accommodate about 950,000 servers, placing it among the leading data centers in China in terms of computing power. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows a data center project of Agricultural Bank of China in Horinger, Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia. The Horinger data center cluster, located in Hohhot City of north China's Inner Mongolia, can accommodate about 950,000 servers, placing it among the leading data centers in China in terms of computing power. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows a financial technology center project of Bank of China in Horinger, Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia. The Horinger data center cluster, located in Hohhot City of north China's Inner Mongolia, can accommodate about 950,000 servers, placing it among the leading data centers in China in terms of computing power. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows a data center project of Huawei Cloud in Horinger, Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia. The Horinger data center cluster, located in Hohhot City of north China's Inner Mongolia, can accommodate about 950,000 servers, placing it among the leading data centers in China in terms of computing power. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)