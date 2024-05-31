Home>>
In Xinjiang ㉑丨Egyptian journalist: Seeing is believing! About Xinjiang, do not rely on any Western coverage
(People's Daily Online) 13:28, May 31, 2024
From May 12 to 15, 2024, a delegation from Egyptian think tanks and media, consisting of 10 members, arrived in China's Xinjiang, and visited its Urumqi City, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, and Turpan City.
Eman Aref, the managing editor of Al-Ahram Newspaper, said that the coverage about China’s Xinjiang from the Western media is very biased. She thinks that Xinjiang is very modern with happy people.
