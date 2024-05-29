Chinese vice premier attends Kunming Biodiversity Fund signing ceremony

Xinhua) 08:54, May 29, 2024

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday attended the signing ceremony of Kunming Biodiversity Fund in Beijing.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the guidance of Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization, China has been firmly committed to the path of high-quality development that prioritizes ecology, green and low carbon, and has achieved remarkable results in biodiversity conservation.

As the chair of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), China has led the successful establishment of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and was the first country to fund the establishment of the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, Ding added.

He urged relevant parties to take the launch of the Kunming Biodiversity Fund as an opportunity to work together to strengthen biodiversity protection and build a community for all life on earth.

Ding also urged relevant parties to actively support biodiversity conservation, sustainable utilization and benefit sharing; help achieve the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; carry out practical actions to provide financial, technical and capacity support for the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework by developing countries, and adhere to multilateralism and international operations.

The vice premier said that China welcomes relevant countries, institutions and organizations to finance the Kunming Biodiversity Fund and support the realization of the objectives of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

