China formulating plan to improve biodiversity conservation

Xinhua) 09:37, May 23, 2024

HAIKOU, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China is formulating a plan for implementing major biodiversity conservation projects, with the country considering this an undertaking of great importance.

China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu confirmed this initiative when speaking in the southern island province of Hainan during an event to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity on Wednesday.

The global theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity 2024 is to "Be part of the Plan."

"As a country with high levels of biodiversity and as one of the first signatories and ratifiers of the Convention on Biological Diversity, China has always placed high value on biodiversity conservation," Huang said.

China is continuously improving laws, regulations and relevant mechanisms regarding biodiversity protection and taking action to vigorously enhance its ability to ensure its biodiversity, he noted.

Official data showed that 90 percent of terrestrial ecosystem types and 74 percent of populations of key protected wildlife species at the national level in China are currently enjoying effective protection.

Meanwhile, China is actively deepening international cooperation and contributing to global biodiversity governance.

When holding the presidency of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), China spearheaded efforts that led to the adoption of the historic Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022.

Huang, who is also serving as COP15 president, called on developed countries to fulfill their commitments and significantly increase their support for developing countries in terms of funding, technology, and capability-building so that the framework can be implemented in a comprehensive, balanced and effective manner.

