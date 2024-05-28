Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of 2nd term of El Salvador's president
(Xinhua) 17:00, May 28, 2024
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of El Salvador, President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli will attend the inauguration of the second term of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador on June 1.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the announcement on Tuesday.
