U.S. actor killed in Los Angeles shooting

Xinhua) 13:16, May 28, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. actor Johnny Wactor, best known for his role in the television series "General Hospital," has been killed in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles, California, while interrupting thieves, local media reported on Monday.

Wactor was fatally shot early Saturday when he came upon three men trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car, reported Los Angeles Times, citing a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case.

The 37-year-old was shot by one of the thieves before all three fled in a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the newspaper.

Wactor, who had been working as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles, was walking a co-worker to her car after their shift, Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, told the newspaper.

Wactor was shielding the female co-worker when he was fatally shot, reported Deadline Hollywood, an online news site covering the business of entertainment.

Wactor had also appeared in some other television series, including "Westworld," "Station 19," "Siberia," and "Criminal Minds."

