In pics: Cutting-edge exhibits at 7th Digital China Summit in SE China's Fujian

Visitors interact with a bio-robot at the on-site experience area for the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Yongzheng)

Several types of intelligent robots captivated crowds of visitors on May 23 at the on-site experience area for the 7th Digital China Summit, scheduled to take place from May 24 to 25 in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province.

The on-site experience area, covering an area of 56,000 square meters and consisting of five major parts, opened on May 23 and runs until May 27 at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center.

It provides over 100 interactive experience programs and showcases the latest digital achievements in various fields provided by more than 350 exhibitors, covering data elements, applications of large-scale AI models, and digital achievements in different sectors.

Visitors can immerse themselves in experiencing 5G, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), light-and-shadow immersion, naked-eye 3D technology, digital humans, and other technologies.

