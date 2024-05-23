Home>>
Trending in China | Journey of pearls
(People's Daily App) 15:41, May 23, 2024
With their dazzling colors and smooth shapes, pearls have become one of the most popular materials for jewelry. Watch the video to learn about the process of extracting pearls from oysters and discover the myriad of ways in which their beauty is showcased.
