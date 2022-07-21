Home>>
Pearl industry allows county in E China’s Zhejiang to thrive
(People's Daily Online) 16:31, July 21, 2022
A live-streamer advertises pearl products at a pearl production company in Deqing county, Huzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang Province, July 20. (Xinhua/Xie Shangguo)
Deqing county in Huzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang Province, has developed a thriving pearl industry that integrates pearl cultivation, processing, selling and research, as well as tourism in recent years. The county has actively upgraded its freshwater pearl cultivation sector and improved its modern system for cultivating superior pearl varieties through various cultivation techniques.
