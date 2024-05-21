Home>>
Xi extends congratulations to new president of North Macedonia
(Xinhua) 11:09, May 21, 2024
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently extended congratulations to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on her assuming office as president of North Macedonia.
China and North Macedonia enjoy a profound traditional friendship, Xi said in his message, adding that in recent years, practical cooperation between the two countries has made solid progress and delivered benefits to the two peoples.
Noting that he highly regards the development of bilateral relations, Xi said he is ready to work with his North Macedonian counterpart to deepen political mutual trust, and expand exchanges and cooperation, so as to lift China-North Macedonia friendly cooperative relations to a new level.
