Xi stresses efforts to promote high-quality development of tourism sector

Xinhua) 08:51, May 21, 2024

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently made important remarks on work related to the development of the tourism sector.

Xi pointed out that since China's reform and opening-up, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the country's tourism sector has entered a fast lane of development. China has become the biggest domestic tourism market in the world, the largest source of international tourists, and a main destination for international travelers. The country's tourism has developed from a small and weak sector into a big and strong industry. It has increasingly become an emerging strategic pillar industry, which has contributed to the people's wellbeing and their sense of happiness. China has successfully blazed a path of tourism development with distinct characteristics, he said.

Xi stressed that on the new journey of the new era, tourism development is facing new opportunities and challenges. To improve the modern tourism industry and speed up building China into a leading tourism nation, it is a must, under the guidance of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, to fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, enhance quality and efficiency, pursue integrated development, and coordinate the government and the market, supply and demand, protection and development, domestic and international markets as well as development and security. Only in this way will tourism better contribute to meeting people's growing needs for a better life, economic development, the building of a spiritual home, the showcasing of China's image, and mutual learning among civilizations.

He stressed the need for all regions and departments to strengthen the sense of responsibility and mission in their work, do their share of work well and coordinate joint efforts for the implementation of policies to promote the high-quality development of the tourism industry and ensure its steady and sustainable growth.

A national meeting on the development of the tourism sector was held on May 17 in Beijing. Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed Xi's important instructions at the meeting and delivered a speech. He urged efforts to study and implement Xi's important instructions and remarks on the development of the tourism sector, and to advance tourism with culture and promote culture with tourism, blazing a path with its own characteristics for the development of China's tourism. It is imperative to promote high-quality development of the tourism sector, speed up building China into a country strong in tourism, strengthen systematic planning and well-calibrated layout, and protect cultural heritage and ecological resources. It is also important to improve supply and service quality, deepen international tourism exchanges and cooperation, and continuously break new ground in this regard.

State Councilor Shen Yiqin presided over the meeting and gave a concluding speech.

Leading officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Transport, and Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Hunan and Guizhou provinces shared their views.

Also present were leading officials from all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, sub-provincial cities, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, relevant departments of the central and state organs, some major state-owned enterprises, and relevant culture and tourism associations and enterprises.

