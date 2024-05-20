Experts commend China's role in advancing quality education in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, May 18 (Xinhua) -- African educational experts have commended China's significant and growing role in advancing quality education in Africa.

At the China-Africa Educational Cooperation Seminar held Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, experts praised China for promoting quality education through scholarships, vocational and skill development training for African students, and funding infrastructure for academic institutions across the continent.

"China supports enhancing the education level of all Africans, particularly women, children and youth, and has continued to provide quality education through various scholarships and training programs," said Bonaventure Rutinwa, deputy vice chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

China's support is well-intentioned and aims to bring about genuine economic and social transformation in Africa, Rutinwa said. "China has established Confucius Institutes in many African countries, including Tanzania, which provide training in Chinese language and culture, thus enhancing the employability of African youth by Chinese companies that have gained a significant presence in various economic fields on the continent."

Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese mission to the African Union, said that since 2012, China has set up an educational trust fund under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to train over 10,000 teachers in Africa.

There are now 67 Confucius Institutes and 10 Confucius Classrooms in Africa. With more than 50,000 African students studying in China each year, China has become a preferred study destination for many young Africans, he said.

Samuel Kifle, president of Addis Ababa University, noted China's aggressive efforts in capacity building to help African children and youth receive quality education. He urged African governments to emulate China's example by creating capable civil servants and an educated labor force, engaging in continuous innovation and promoting science and technology.

"We Africans can learn from what China has achieved over the last 40 years in fostering fast economic development through boosting productivity, innovation, infrastructure development, and creating a responsible government," Kifle said. He also called for enhanced China-Africa cooperation in education within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Abdoulaye Salifou, an official from UNESCO, described China's role in Africa's education sector as "indispensable." "China has one of the most advanced educational systems globally and can help African countries undertake significant reforms in digital transformation, and promote technical and vocational training in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields," Salifou told Xinhua.

According to UNESCO, 63 million children in Africa are out of school, and 17 million teachers are needed for Africa to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in education.

Experts said at the seminar that by 2030, Africa will account for more than 90 percent of global external financing needs for education, with an additional 40 billion U.S. dollars needed to finance its education sector.

