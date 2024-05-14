China opens annual event aimed at boosting vocational education

Xinhua) 14:40, May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- An annual week-long event aiming to promote vocational education among the public has opened in China, with a series of activities planned nationwide, according to the Ministry of Education.

Vocational Education Week 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of its launch in 2015, is a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Education and nine other government departments. It will run from May 12 to 18.

An official document outlining this year's event emphasizes organizing industry-tailored activities that enhance the integration of education and industry, while also promoting cooperation between schools and enterprises.

Vocational schools across the country are tasked with hosting activities such as vocational skill shows, community services, and admission consultations. These events are aimed at attracting broad public participation and showcasing the best vocational education and training has to offer.

China has identified the nurturing of skilled personnel as a crucial strategy for its high-quality development.

Currently, the country has more than 200 million skilled workers, making up over 26 percent of its employed population. By the end of 2025, this figure is expected to exceed 30 percent.

