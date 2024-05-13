China aims to promote student mental health via educational campaign

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a nationwide campaign to promote awareness and education concerning the mental health of students.

According to a circular released by the Ministry of Education, the campaign will last for the entire month of May 2024 and is China's first month-long program of its kind.

The circular requires local education authorities to organize tailored mental health education and guidance initiatives for children and students at different stages of education.

Special attention should be paid to the mental health of left-behind children in rural areas whose parents work in cities and to the children of migrant workers. Psychological counseling and intervention should be provided to such children if necessary.

Teachers should participate in training to improve their knowledge of psychology and should help maintain student mental health through their teaching work, according to the circular.

Education authorities and schools should also host lectures and provide consulting services for parents to give them scientific guidance in this regard.

