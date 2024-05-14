China to recruit 37,000 college graduates to teach in rural areas in 2024

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China plans to recruit 37,000 college graduates to teach in primary and junior high schools in rural areas, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

The recruitment is under a special education program launched by the government in 2006. The program aims to help bridge the education gap between rural and urban areas by recruiting thousands of teachers with college degrees to work in rural areas each year, particularly in economically disadvantaged regions in central and western China.

Teachers recruited under the program generally serve a three-year tenure, during which their salaries and subsidies are paid by the central government and local governments.

According to the ministry, the recruitment this year will prioritize subjects short of qualified teachers in rural areas, such as physical education, English, science, arts and psychology.

