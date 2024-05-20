Teacher brings more possibilities to hearing-impaired children in central China's Hubei

Xinhua) 10:36, May 20, 2024

Li Hongjia gives a training session to hearing-impaired children at the Little Sunflower rehabilitation center in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Li Hongjia is a special education teacher at the Little Sunflower rehabilitation center in Wuhan. Her job is to conduct auditory and speech trainings for hearing-impaired children with hearing aids or cochlear implants.

Li tailors each child's training plan. She uses slightly exaggerated facial expressions, tone of voice and body movements to communicate with the children in order to help them better perceive sounds and recognize their meanings. Whenever a child is brave enough to speak or pronounce a word accurately, she praises the child enthusiastically. When the weather is good, Li will also take the children to participate in outdoor activities, go to the supermarket to buy things, and set up stalls to sell goods. She hopes that the children can adjust to real-life situations, and have the courage to communicate with others.

During her 15-year career in special education, hundreds of hearing-impaired children benefited from her trainings and went on to attend regular kindergartens and elementary schools. Li keeps in frequent contact with their parents and gets updates about their life after leaving the rehabilitation center.

Li shares on social media, "I'm lucky to help these children meet a better version of themselves."

