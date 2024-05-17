Xi, Putin hold talks in Beijing, charting course for enhanced ties

Xinhua) 08:08, May 17, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People, before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Thursday.

The two sides had a comprehensive review of the successful experience in developing the China-Russia relationship, and had an in-depth exchange of views on the relationship as well as major international and regional issues of mutual interest, charting the course forward for their cooperation across the board.

FINE EXAMPLE OF MAJOR-COUNTRY RELATIONS

Xi stressed that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. In the past three quarters of a century, the China-Russia relationship has grown stronger amidst wind and rain, and stood the test of changing international landscape. The relationship has become a fine example for major countries and neighboring countries to treat each other with respect and candor, and pursue amity and mutual benefit.

The steady development of China-Russia relations is not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, but also conducive to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world at large, Xi said.

The most important conclusion drawn from the 75-year history of China-Russia relations is that two neighboring major countries must always promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, respect each other on an equal footing, trust each other, accommodate each other's concerns, and truly provide mutual assistance for the development and revitalization of both sides, Xi noted, adding that this is not only the correct way for China and Russia to get along, but also the direction that major-country relations should strive for in the 21st century.

Putin expressed his pleasure to visit China again after he was sworn in as Russian president for a new term. Noting that President Xi also paid a state visit to Russia in March last year shortly after his re-election as Chinese president, Putin said that it is a friendly tradition between the two countries, which demonstrates that both sides attach high importance to enhancing the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

The development of Russia-China ties is not out of expediency or targeted at any third party, Putin said, adding that it benefits international strategic stability.

Li Ziguo, director of the Department for European-Central Asian Studies under the China Institute of International Studies, said that both as major countries in the world, China and Russia have been adhering to the principles of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, and finding the right way to get along, which overcomes the outdated mindset that major countries are bound to differ in interests and inevitably become competitors.

COMMITMENT TO WIN-WIN COOPERATION

Xi said that with concerted efforts from both sides, China-Russia relations have been moving forward steadily, with enhanced comprehensive strategic coordination and further cooperation on economy and trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people exchanges, at the subnational level and in other fields. This has made positive contributions to maintaining global strategic stability and promoting greater democracy in international relations.

The two sides should take the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties as a new starting point, further synergize development strategies, and continue to enrich the bilateral cooperation to bring greater benefits to the two countries and peoples, he said.

Last year, China-Russia two-way trade exceeded 240 billion U.S. dollars, close to 2.7 times that of a decade ago. This is a good indication of the all-round cooperation of mutual benefit that continues to deepen between the two countries.

"Chinese products are renowned for their good quality, extensive variety, and competitive pricing. In recent years, our company has maintained good cooperation with dozens of Chinese suppliers, and the trade volume has increased year by year," said Dmitry Pismennyy, a Russian businessman engaged in foreign trade in southwest China's Chongqing.

The two presidents have set 2024 and 2025 as China-Russia Years of Culture, proposed a series of cultural activities that are down to earth and close to people's hearts, and encouraged closer interactions between various sectors and at subnational levels to enhance mutual understanding and affinity between the two peoples.

Putin said that the intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms between Russia and China are functioning well, and bilateral cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, agriculture, industry, energy, and connectivity has grown steadily. He noted that the signing of a series of cooperation documents demonstrates that the two sides are committed to further deepening win-win cooperation.

Russia is willing to work with China to implement the pre-2030 development plan on economic cooperation between the two sides, well organize the Russia-China Years of Culture activities, and strengthen the alignment between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative, Putin said, adding that next year, Russia and China will hold events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

SAFEGUARDING UN-CENTERED INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM

China and Russia are committed to strategic coordination as an underpinning of relations, and steer global governance in the right direction, Xi said when jointly meeting with the press with Putin.

The two countries are firmly committed to safeguarding the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law. They stay in close coordination and collaboration in multilateral platforms such as the UN, APEC and G20, and advance multipolarity and economic globalization in the spirit of true multilateralism, he said.

With Russia chairing BRICS this year and China taking over the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) later this year, the two sides will support each other's chairmanship, build a high-quality partnership that is more comprehensive, close, practical and inclusive, and build the unity and strength of the Global South, he added.

China and Russia are committed to fairness and justice as the purpose of relations, and dedicated to the political settlement of hotspots, Xi said.

Putin said that Russia and China have maintained close coordination on the international stage and are jointly committed to promoting the establishment of a more democratic multipolar world order. Both sides are willing to continue to strengthen cooperation within the frameworks including BRICS and SCO as well as communication on major international and regional issues, so as to promote regional and world peace and development.

Li Yongquan, head of the China Society for Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, said that faced with numerous challenges in global governance, a healthy development of China-Russia relations and their cooperation within such mechanisms as BRICS and SCO are pivotal for maintaining regional and international stability, and improving global governance.

After the talks, Xi and Putin signed and issued the Joint Statement of the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era in the Context of the 75th Anniversary of China-Russia Diplomatic Relations, and witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a grand welcoming ceremony for Putin.

Xi also hosted a welcoming banquet for Putin around noon.

Senior officials including Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the events.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held a welcome ceremony for Putin, who is in China on a state visit, before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People, before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People, before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People, before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. After their talks, Xi and Putin jointly met the press. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds large-group talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a restrictive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly meet the press after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign and issue a joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign and issue a joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)