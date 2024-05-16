New shipping route between Tianjin and East Coast of U.S. opens

Xinhua) 08:39, May 16, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows the container ship COSCO Shipping Camellia berthed at the Pacific International Container Terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. A container ship departed from north China's Tianjin Port on Wednesday, marking the opening of a new shipping route between Tianjin and the East Coast of the United States. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

