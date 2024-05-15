Chinese companies attend world's leading display show in U.S.

Xinhua) 16:21, May 15, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies were seen as key players at a major display industry exhibition on Tuesday in San Jose, U.S. state of California, impressing attendees with their cutting-edge technologies and products.

The Display Week 2024, organized by the California-based Society for Information Display (SID), runs through Friday at San Jose McEnery Convention Center. According to the organizer, the exhibition features technologies including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), OLED, LCD, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, and digital signage, among others.

China's BOE Technology Group -- one of the world's largest manufacturers in the semiconductor display industry -- and other leading Chinese display panel companies, like TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT) and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., participated in the exhibition.

BOE brought to the exhibition an array of cutting-edge technologies and trend-setting products such as glasses-free 3D display, light field display, AIoT, and VR/AR.

The company also set up a "green and low-carbon zone" in its booth, which is a testament to its leading role in sustainability, particularly green manufacturing, green products and technology, and green supply chain.

At the exhibition, TCL CSOT highlighted its IJP OLED technology, saying it has yielded "significant breakthroughs" in image quality, power consumption and product lifespan.

The Display Week, regarded as the barometer of the global electronic display industry which is valued at 120 billion U.S. dollars annually, attracts over 7,000 scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business leaders around the world.

