Annual summit on China's digital development to be held

May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The 7th Digital China Summit will take place in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, from May 24 to 25, Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said Friday.

This year's edition, themed unleashing the value of data and developing new quality productive forces, is the first after the optimization and adjustment of China's data work system, Liu told a news briefing.

It mainly includes the opening ceremony, the main forum, 13 sub-forums, and a digital innovation competition, with an on-site experience area also set up. The Digital China Development Report (2023) will also be released at the summit.

The sub-forums include discussions on data resources and digital security, the digital economy, digital governance, and other relevant topics.

One of the summit's focus is tapping the new generation of digital technologies to empower economic and social development, Liu said.

The summit is co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Data Administration, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the People's Government of Fujian Province.

