Annual summit on China's digital development to be held
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The 7th Digital China Summit will take place in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, from May 24 to 25, Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said Friday.
This year's edition, themed unleashing the value of data and developing new quality productive forces, is the first after the optimization and adjustment of China's data work system, Liu told a news briefing.
It mainly includes the opening ceremony, the main forum, 13 sub-forums, and a digital innovation competition, with an on-site experience area also set up. The Digital China Development Report (2023) will also be released at the summit.
The sub-forums include discussions on data resources and digital security, the digital economy, digital governance, and other relevant topics.
One of the summit's focus is tapping the new generation of digital technologies to empower economic and social development, Liu said.
The summit is co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Data Administration, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the People's Government of Fujian Province.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to keep sharing development fruits with global businesses: vice president
- BRICS Summit 2023 unveils potential geopolitical paradigm shift: Modern Diplomacy
- Central Asian youth share expectations for China-Central Asia Summit
- Feature: Two summits in Los Angeles -- ordinary Americans speak out
- Major breakthroughs unlikely, Biden-Putin summit still holds meaning, experts say
- China to hold summit on digital development in April
- Projects worth billions signed at Digital China Summit
- High-level DPRK-U.S. talks expected to be held this week to discuss 2nd summit: S.Korean media
- China to make upcoming SCO summit success through joint efforts: FM
- Senior African officials meet ahead of 29th AU summit
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.