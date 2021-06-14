Major breakthroughs unlikely, Biden-Putin summit still holds meaning, experts say

Xinhua) 09:24, June 14, 2021

GENEVA, June 13 (Xinhua) -- While the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is unlikely to lead to a significant detente in the two countries' strained relations, the resumption of dialogue between the two carries significance, analysts have said.

As scheduled, Biden and Putin are set to meet in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday, which will be the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting since the Biden administration took office on Jan. 20.

Although the summit to take place at the 18th-century Villa La Grange offers an opportunity for the two countries to reduce tensions, find common ground and facilitate cooperation between the White House and the Kremlin, a real rapprochement is unlikely to happen from one day to the next.

"We are today experiencing a level of unprecedented polarization since the Cold War. Relations between Russia and the West have been steadily deteriorating and the levels of mutual trust are at their lowest," Thomas Greminger, director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy, told reporters at a virtual press briefing.

"It is therefore high time to resume the dialogue between the two leaders, particularly considering all the global challenges that cannot be addressed successfully in a unilateral manner," he added.

"I believe, this summit presents indeed an opportunity to resume a sober dialogue," said Greminger, who is also a Swiss ambassador and held numerous senior positions in the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

"During June's bilateral summit, President Joe Biden has an opportunity to set down markers on critical issues with his Russian counterpart," Mathieu Boulegue, research fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at Chatham House, a London-based think tank, wrote in an article published on the website of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

"There is little hope the summit will achieve tangible results. Having low expectations and preparing to be disappointed is sound statecraft," the article reads.

Such a prediction came as in March, the United States announced fresh sanctions and restrictions against Russian individuals and entities. U.S. actions against Russia also included export and visa restrictions.

"Still, I would argue that the fact this summit is taking place and that Presidents Biden and Putin will speak with each other is already a positive outcome," Greminger said.

"At the same time, it is premature to expect a normalization of relations. I would expect co-existence of dialogue and selective cooperation against the backdrop of a continued confrontation," he added.

THORNY ISSUES

The summit would take place amid sharp divisions and disagreements between the two countries over election interference, cyberattacks, human rights and Ukraine.

Mohammad-Mahmoud Ould Mohamedou, professor of international history and politics and chair of the International History and Politics Department at the Graduate Institute in Geneva, said there could be "a period of de-escalation in which the two sides realize their inevitability and potential cooperation on some of these aspects. But we should really hold our breath."

"We should not have unrealistic or too high expectations. Both sides are coming to the table with a sense of stasis," said the professor.

The U.S. side has previously said the goal was to restore "predictability and stability" in the relationship, while Russia said items on the table would likely include bilateral ties, problems related to strategic nuclear stability, cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

"We need, however, to manage expectations. The confrontational environment will continue. President Biden himself has been quite tough in his position on Russia so far, and President Putin not much less so," Greminger stressed.

"However, if we can identify select issues for dialogue and cooperation, where interests of the two sides converge, this could be a valuable beginning that could be built upon thereafter," he said.

