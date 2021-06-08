Putin signs law on Russia's official withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty

A file photo of a U.S. OC-135 plane for Open Skies flights

After Washington announced its withdrawal last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in January that the country had started domestic legal procedures for the official pullout from the treaty.

MOSCOW, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to officially quit the Treaty on Open Skies, the Kremlin said Monday.

The multilateral Treaty on Open Skies, which came into effect in 2002, allows its states-parties to conduct short-notice, unarmed reconnaissance flights over the others' territories to collect data on military forces and activities.

The Russian Federation Council, or the upper house of parliament, passed a bill on Wednesday to endorse Russia's withdrawal from the treaty.

