Putin signs law on Russia's official withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty
、
A file photo of a U.S. OC-135 plane for Open Skies flights
After Washington announced its withdrawal last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in January that the country had started domestic legal procedures for the official pullout from the treaty.
MOSCOW, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to officially quit the Treaty on Open Skies, the Kremlin said Monday.
The multilateral Treaty on Open Skies, which came into effect in 2002, allows its states-parties to conduct short-notice, unarmed reconnaissance flights over the others' territories to collect data on military forces and activities.
After Washington announced its withdrawal last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in January that the country had started domestic legal procedures for the official pullout from the treaty.
The Russian Federation Council, or the upper house of parliament, passed a bill on Wednesday to endorse Russia's withdrawal from the treaty.
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden, Putin to hold summit in Geneva in June
- Russian FM welcomes US initiative for Putin-Biden summit
- Russia asks 10 expelled U.S. diplomats to leave in month
- U.S. ambassador to Russia heading home for consultations amid tensions
- U.S. sanctions Russia, expels diplomats over alleged election interference, cyber hack
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.