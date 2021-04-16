U.S. sanctions Russia, expels diplomats over alleged election interference, cyber hack

Xinhua) 08:27, April 16, 2021

Photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States.(Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The United States is expelling 10 personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington D.C. The Treasury Department designated six Russian technology companies that "provide support to the Russian Intelligence Services' cyber program," and 32 entities and individuals related to the 2020 U.S. presidential election interference.

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against Russia and expelled 10 diplomats in response to Moscow's alleged election interference and cyber activities.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden had signed a new sanctions executive order against Russia.

According to the order, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a directive that prohibits U.S. financial institutions from participation in the primary market for ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds issued after June 14, 2021, by Russia's central bank, the national wealth fund, or finance ministry.

In addition, the Treasury, together with the European Union, Britain, Australia, and Canada, blacklisted eight individuals and entities over the Crimea issue.

Photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows the Russian national flag at Embassy of Russia in Washington D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Chenglin)

The statement also accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service of carrying out the alleged SolarWinds hack last year.

These measures came days after Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call that the United States will "act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia's actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference."

The Kremlin repeatedly said that claims of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2020 U.S. elections were baseless and regretful, calling them a pretext for additional sanctions.

Relations between Washington and Moscow have been adversarial for recent years. The two were bitterly divided over Ukraine, Syria, and cybersecurity issues, and they mutually accused the other of domestic political interference.

