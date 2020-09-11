WASHINGTON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government on Thursday designated four Russia-linked individuals, accusing them of attempting to influence the U.S. electoral process.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the designated individuals included Andrii Derkach, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, and the other three Russian nationals due to their ties with the Internet Research Agency (IRA).

IRA, a Russia-based entity, was blacklisted in 2018 for its influence activities against U.S. elections. Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in U.S. elections.

"From at least late 2019 through mid-2020, Derkach waged a covert influence campaign centered on cultivating false and unsubstantiated narratives concerning U.S. officials in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election," said the statement.

It also claimed that Derkach had been "an active Russian agent for over a decade, maintaining close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services."

All property and interests of the property of the designated individuals in the United States have been blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging any transactions with them, said the statement.