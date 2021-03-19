China to hold summit on digital development in April

Xinhua) 15:15, March 19, 2021

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China will hold the fourth summit on digital development in Fuzhou, the capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province, from April 25 to 26, the organizers said Friday.

The 4th Digital China Summit, themed "stimulating new dynamics of data factors and embarking on a new journey for Digital China," will be held both online and offline, said Yang Xiaowei, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, at a press conference.