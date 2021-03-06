NEW YORK, March 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Friday with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Yum China Holdings rose 3.23 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of NIO and Pinduoduo slid 2.98 percent and 1 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished noticeably higher on Friday, fueled by a stronger-than-expected employment report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 572.16 points, or 1.85 percent, to 31,496.30. The S&P 500 rose 73.47 points, or 1.95 percent, to 3,841.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 196.68 points, or 1.55 percent, to 12,920.15.

The Cboe Volatility Index widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, slumped 13.69 percent to 24.66.

As of Thursday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 5,443.92, marking a 5.26-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 4.2-percent rise for the year-to-date returns.