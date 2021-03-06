Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's home prices slightly up in February

(Xinhua)    13:48, March 06, 2021

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Home prices in 100 Chinese cities saw a slight increase last month, an industrial report showed.

Among the 100 surveyed cities, average new home prices edged up 0.2 percent from January to 15,884 yuan (about 2,460 U.S. dollars) per square meter in February, according to the China Index Academy, a property research institution.

Year on year, average new home prices increased 4.01 percent.

A total of 66 cities saw a month-on-month increase in home prices in February, while 27 cities saw home prices decrease.

China vowed to tackle prominent housing problems in large cities at the tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference held in December last year, listing the development of rental housing as one of its key economic tasks for 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York