Central Asian youth share expectations for China-Central Asia Summit
(People's Daily Online) 15:05, May 18, 2023
As the first major diplomatic event to be hosted this year, the China-Central Asia Summit will open today in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. What expectations do foreign students of Beijing Foreign Studies University have toward cooperation between China and Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan)? What types of bonds do their countries have toward China? Let's find out together!
