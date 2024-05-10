Consumption during May Day holiday reflects vitality of Chinese economy

09:45, May 10, 2024 By Li Xinping, Wang Ke, Han Xin ( People's Daily

Over 1.35 billion passenger trips were handled by China's transportation sectors during the just-concluded May Day holiday, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, according to statistics released by China's Ministry of Transport.

Railway trips reached 91.76 million and air trips 9.97 million. Besides, highway traffic amounted to nearly 1.25 billion passenger trips.

These figures demonstrated the vigorous momentum of the Chinese economy.

The Suzhou embroidery master's work attracts many visitors in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, May 5, 2024. Suzhou embroidery, with its unique techniques and intricate patterns, has won the admiration and acclaim of people worldwide. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jiankang)

Steady streams of passengers just filled the terminals of Beijing Capital International Airport during the holiday, which handled 1,139 flights daily on average, up 7 percent year on year. During the holiday, the airport served 177,200 passenger trips per day, an increase of nearly 17 percent from a year ago.

At Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, high-speed trains shuttled back and forth. On May 1 alone, the first day of the May Day holiday, the station handled 363,600 departing passenger trips, nearly 150,000 more than usual.

In Luoyang, central China's Henan province, numerous tourists were seen posing for photos in traditional Chinese costumes at popular attractions.

In Xidi ancient village of Huangshan city, east China's Anhui province, immersive and interactive experiences such as holographic dance shows and interactive agricultural activities attracted huge numbers of visitors.

At the Xicun Courtyard in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, music parties, fashion markets, and beer festivals were among the diverse array of events that made it a popular gathering spot for young, fashionable crowds.

Photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows passengers at Haikou Meilan International Airport. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yang)

During the May Day holiday, Chinese people showed a strong desire to travel and their enthusiasm for consumption increased.

Diverse cultural and tourism activities were held in different regions and by various departments, leading to the emergence of new business formats, models, and supplies. They provided tourists with a diverse range of experiences and further boosted the market.

According to statistics from the China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, a total of 295 million domestic trips were taken during this year's May Day holiday, representing a 7.6 percent year-on-year increase and a substantial 28.2 percent increase from 2019.

Domestic tourists spent a total of 166.89 billion yuan ($23.12 billion) on their trips, a 12.7 percent increase year-on-year and a 13.5 percent increase from 2019.

The county-level tourism market unleashed new momentum for cultural and tourism consumption. An increasing number of lower-tier tourism destinations gained popularity. Cities like Liuzhou in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Zibo in Shandong province, and Tianshui in Gansu province have drawn huge attention from tourists. Rural ancient towns such as the Qianhu Miao Village in Guizhou province and Hongcun village in Anhui province were highly favored by visitors. The long-distance tourism market saw a significant increase.

Photo taken on May 3, 2024 shows the crowded Hongyadong scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (People's Daily Online/Li Hongbo)

International tourism also brimmed with vitality while the domestic tourism market blossomed. With the resumption of flight routes, facilitation of entry procedures, and an increase in the number of countries with mutual visa exemptions, China's inbound and outbound tourism recovered rapidly.

Data showed that during the May Day holiday, the total number of inbound and outbound tourist trips reached 3.67 million, with 1.77 million inbound tourist trips and 1.89 million outbound tourist trips.

Driven by multiple factors, the consumer market also delivered impressive results. According to the big data monitoring by China's Ministry of Commerce, sales of major retail and catering enterprises across the country during the May Day holiday increased by 6.8 percent compared to the same period last year (April 29 to May 3). Statistics from the China Film Administration indicated that the box office revenue hit 1.52 billion yuan during the holiday, with 37.77 million moviegoers.

During this year's May Day holiday, China's parcel delivery sector handled a total of 4.03 billion parcels. Of the total, nearly 2 billion parcels were collected, with a daily average collection volume showing a 32.7 percent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, 2.03 billion parcels were delivered, with the daily average delivery volume rising by 28.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

The parcel delivery sector has actively explored new paths for its integration with tourism, offering services such as delivery of souvenirs, local specialties, and luggage to tourists in scenic areas.

The booming consumer market during the May Day holiday just reflected the vibrant vitality and vast potential of the Chinese economy.

