Chinese premier urges Xinjiang to boost people's wellbeing, high-quality development

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a local company in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024. Li made an inspection tour in Xinjiang from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

URUMQI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed that Xinjiang should work to improve people's wellbeing and promote long-term stability while striving for high-quality development.

Li made the remarks during his inspection tour in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Thursday.

Noting that Xinjiang is promoting the construction of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Li said it should better link inland regions with countries along the route, and build itself into a bridgehead for opening up to the west.

After being told that the number of overseas visitors to Xinjiang has increased significantly following the implementation of the visa-free policy, the premier said that international exchanges should be strengthened in the fields of trade, education, medical care, culture and tourism.

When visiting local companies, Li said Xinjiang should support the development of competitive industries that take advantage of local strengths such as energy, farm produce processing and equipment manufacturing.

He asked local authorities to boost people's employment and incomes, and promote unity among all ethnic groups.

Li also urged Xinjiang to push all work to a higher level and make greater contributions to the overall development of the country.

