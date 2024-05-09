Home>>
China's foreign trade up 5.7 pct in first four months
11:23, May 09, 2024
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 5.7 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first four months of this year, official data showed Thursday.
The country's exports rose 4.9 percent year on year in the January-April period, while imports climbed 6.8 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.
