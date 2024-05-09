China's foreign trade up 5.7 pct in first four months

Xinhua) 11:23, May 09, 2024

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 5.7 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first four months of this year, official data showed Thursday.

The country's exports rose 4.9 percent year on year in the January-April period, while imports climbed 6.8 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)