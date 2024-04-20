Centuries-old tree blooms in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 10:06, April 20, 2024

Two ancient catalpa bungei trees aged 530 years are in full bloom at Dongyue Temple in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo/VCG)

Catalpa bungei tree is a species of catalpa native to China and has been cultivated in China for centuries. Its flowers are arranged in a corymb and covered with pink spots.

