Posters: Country's efforts in promoting high-quality development of public hospitals
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:58, May 09, 2024
The number of cross-regional hospital visits in China — a sign of uneven distribution of medical resources — has fallen significantly in recent years thanks to efforts made to ramp up overall public healthcare capacity, according to the National Health Commission on Tuesday. Here are some highlights that show the high-quality development of the country's public hospitals.
