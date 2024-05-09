Home>>
Xi, Vucic jointly meet press in Belgrade
(Xinhua) 09:11, May 09, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday jointly met the press after their talks in Belgrade, Serbia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic jointly meet the press after their talks in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic jointly meet the press after their talks in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic jointly meet the press after their talks in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.