Banks of Dianchi Lake present a view of abundance

People's Daily Online) 16:30, May 08, 2024

As summer approaches, the wheat harvest season begins in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. In recent days, farmers in the wheat fields on the southern shore of Dianchi Lake have been using this time to harvest the wheat. The blue sky and clear water complement the golden wheat fields, creating a scene as beautiful as an oil painting.

The wheat fields are adjacent to the Nandianchi National Wetland Park. The wheat and rice planted there are cultivated using pollution-free ecological methods, injecting vitality into local rural tourism while protecting the environment of the Dianchi Lake basin.

(Intern Jiang Yinghan contributed to the story.)

