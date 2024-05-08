A Serbian looking to cultivate more future Chinese football stars

Xinhua) 18:01, May 08, 2024

TIANJIN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- In 2018, Aleksandar Pantic, a 53-year-old Serbian holding a UEFA A Licence, embarked on an unexpected journey to China, prompted by a friend's invitation to coach in the third division China League Two.

"I want to see what happens in China because I have never been here before," Pantic stated.

Upon arriving, Pantic was captivated by China's diverse cuisine - ranging from dumplings to barbecue - and its unique blend of ancient and modern cultures.

He toured cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, which enriched his experience.

However, his true passion was ignited by football. Since 2019, Pantic has been coaching young talents aged 8 to 12 at the Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center. "I used to be a professional athlete and a coach in my country before. Football has become a part of my life. First, it was my hobby. Then, it was my job. It is my pleasure to combine them together," he explained.

Under his guidance, most children born in 2011 he coached were selected by the local professional club, Tianjin Tigers.

Currently, he is training a group born in 2015. Pantic expressed pride in his role, "It's an honor for me to cultivate talents and transfer more promising young players for Chinese football," adding, "This is my dream, and time will show."

Pantic is known for his detailed coaching, correcting kids' movements during training, and advocating the integration of training with competitions.

"Training without competition is nothing. The games will show the kids' true abilities. They will improve their techniques with some tournaments," he remarked.

Unlike some foreign coaches drawn to China for lucrative contracts, Pantic is committed to grassroots development, saying, "I'm not jealous of people who stand on the top of the pyramid in the football circle, while I prefer to solidify the base at the bottom, which is more important than any other job."

In his quest to nurture talent, Pantic and his team frequently visit local primary schools to introduce football and teach basic skills.

Li Bo, vice principal of a Tianjin primary school, praised the foreign coaches for bringing advanced concepts and engaging teaching methods to the students.

Believing in the potential to expand China's "football population," Pantic sees these outreach efforts as crucial for discovering and nurturing future stars. He remains optimistic about the future of Chinese football and has repeatedly extended his contract with the Tianjin Football Association.

Recently, Pantic's personal connection to China deepened when his wife visited Tianjin, expressing a keen interest in the culture and a desire to bring their daughter for a reunion. For Pantic, Tianjin has become a second home.

Football continues to be a conduit for enhancing Sino-Serbian relations, with Pantic noting, "China and Serbia have an iron-clad friendship. We shared a common passion for football. I hope our interactions will become even closer, expanding cooperation fields from football to broader areas such as sports, culture, and trade."

The opening of an air route between Tianjin and Belgrade in December 2022 has facilitated these exchanges, with more Serbian coaches joining Tianjin's football scene and young players traveling to Serbia for training. These initiatives underscore the mutual benefits of Sino-Serbian cooperation in football.

"Such cooperation not only shows Tianjin's football development strategy but also reflects the mutual achievements between China and Serbia," said Chong Yong, vice chairman and secretary general of the Tianjin Football Association.

Chong added that Serbian football coaches, like Pantic, can help China pursue its football dream while they also achieve their own "Chinese dreams" through football.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)